Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 221.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rapport Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ RAPP traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $24.91. 18,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.64. Rapport Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $131,192.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,784.41. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Gault sold 5,000 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $191,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 171,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,000.24. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,481. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPP. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 79.1% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rapport Therapeutics by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter.

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

