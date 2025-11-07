Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target Raised to $366.00 at Raymond James Financial

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial from $360.00 to $366.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.74.

Insulet stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.33. The company had a trading volume of 68,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,270. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.84. Insulet has a 1 year low of $230.05 and a 1 year high of $353.50.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.Insulet’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Insulet by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $17,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Insulet by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

