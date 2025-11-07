Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $370.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $275.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Fox Advisors increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.95.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $8.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.59. The stock had a trading volume of 826,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,951. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.80 and its 200 day moving average is $162.25.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,259.40. This trade represents a 60.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,964 shares of company stock worth $19,067,455. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 43.7% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

