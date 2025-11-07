Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Receives Neutral Rating from BTIG Research

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

TMCI traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 1,361,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,646. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.68.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $2,120,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 66.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,929,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

