SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,722 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $78.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.