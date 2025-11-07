Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 142,229 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,229 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $29,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 183,074 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 56,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS opened at $90.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

