Longview Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Longview Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

