Longview Financial Advisors LLC Has $21.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Longview Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 13.2% of Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Longview Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $21,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 726,850 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,210,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,697,000 after buying an additional 712,653 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,695,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after buying an additional 536,335 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,841,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 890,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,016,000 after acquiring an additional 268,092 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

