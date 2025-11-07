RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $537,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,243,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,087,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $472.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $467.32 and a 200-day moving average of $432.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.