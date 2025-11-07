iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

