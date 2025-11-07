Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Sells 4,194 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Walmart by 110.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.4% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 250,697 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $116.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,616 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a market cap of $809.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

