RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the period. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

