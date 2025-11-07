Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 220,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $481.31 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.06.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

