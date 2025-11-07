Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 12,804 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 1.1% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

