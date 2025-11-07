SouthState Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total transaction of $56,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This represents a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896 in the last ninety days. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 6.8%

PLTR stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average is $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $415.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.66.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

