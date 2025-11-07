Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 138,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 620.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total value of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This trade represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,899.05 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,324.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,398.40. The company has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5,433.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Booking from $5,820.00 to $5,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 price target on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6,121.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.