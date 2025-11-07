iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,537,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $152,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 74,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.24 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

