Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,955 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.37. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $82.55.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

