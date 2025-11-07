Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $33.40 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

