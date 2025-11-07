Sterling Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 0.9% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $66,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Oracle Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE ORCL opened at $244.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

