Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 13.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6%

SHW opened at $333.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

