Nvwm LLC Acquires 520 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,011,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $232,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,855 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 12.7% in the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 4,660 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $218.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

