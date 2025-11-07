RPS Advisory Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

RPS Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $938.13 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $955.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $796.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $775.03.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa America cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. The trade was a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 4,314 shares of company stock worth $2,766,929 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.