Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP is Nvwm LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Nvwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 605.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 220,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.7% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,085,000 after buying an additional 468,602 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

