North Capital Inc. Grows Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

North Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. North Capital Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 312.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $7,564,412.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares in the company, valued at $10,289,092.42. This trade represents a 42.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 194,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $13,098,864.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,146,635. The trade was a 29.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,220,797 shares of company stock valued at $78,337,744. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.86 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

