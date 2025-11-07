Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 9,085 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,546 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sterling Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $100,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after buying an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE HD opened at $369.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $398.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

