Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Purchased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $243.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.89.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.