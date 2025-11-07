Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,358 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genius Sports by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 194.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 2,735,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,379,000 after buying an additional 173,171 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.84.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 19.71%. Genius Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.