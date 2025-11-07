ePlus inc. (CNSX:PLUS) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ePlus inc. (CNSX:PLUS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.
ePlus Stock Performance
ePlus has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.
About ePlus
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ePlus
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Getting Defensive: 3 Dividend Payers Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.