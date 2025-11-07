ePlus inc. (CNSX:PLUS) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

ePlus inc. (CNSX:PLUSGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th.

ePlus Stock Performance

ePlus has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.

About ePlus

