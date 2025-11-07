AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) and Its Rivals Financial Review

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “AGRI OPERATIONS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AgriFORCE Growing Systems to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgriFORCE Growing Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors 391 762 1008 38 2.32

As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies have a potential upside of 48.94%. Given AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgriFORCE Growing Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgriFORCE Growing Systems $70,000.00 -$16.27 million -0.06 AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors $32.97 billion $118.42 million 5.51

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AgriFORCE Growing Systems. AgriFORCE Growing Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares AgriFORCE Growing Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgriFORCE Growing Systems N/A -193.94% -84.08% AgriFORCE Growing Systems Competitors -408.18% -60.51% -17.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgriFORCE Growing Systems competitors beat AgriFORCE Growing Systems on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities. The company was formerly known as Canivate Growing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. in November 2019. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

