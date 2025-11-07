Reviewing Cenntro (CENN) and Its Rivals

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cenntro to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Cenntro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Cenntro alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Cenntro has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro’s rivals have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro $31.30 million -$44.87 million -0.24 Cenntro Competitors $23.88 billion $510.60 million 14.63

This table compares Cenntro and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cenntro’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro. Cenntro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro -139.15% -39.26% -23.58% Cenntro Competitors -127.28% -40.74% -21.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cenntro and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cenntro Competitors 856 2304 2601 133 2.34

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Cenntro’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cenntro has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Cenntro rivals beat Cenntro on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Cenntro

(Get Free Report)

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.