Washington Trust Bank Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 380.1% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 509,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,043,000 after acquiring an additional 403,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,710,000. Valence8 US LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valence8 US LP now owns 417,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

