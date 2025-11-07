Wincap Financial LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Wincap Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Wincap Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 145,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,139,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $862.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $318.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

