PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Position Cut by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.4% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,799.21. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,874 shares of company stock worth $1,856,968 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $84.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $66.26 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 14.96%.The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

