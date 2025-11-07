Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 490 to GBX 500. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trainline traded as high as GBX 280.01 and last traded at GBX 276.60. 36,649,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,601% from the average session volume of 2,154,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.40.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 421 target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trainline from GBX 320 to GBX 325 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trainline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 434.20.

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 269.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 272.94.

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported GBX 12.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Trainline had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trainline Plc will post 16.8458781 EPS for the current year.

Trainline announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.

