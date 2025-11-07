Souders Financial Advisors Has $457,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,143.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 889,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 877,237 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 103,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

