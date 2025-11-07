Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 3.4%

ADPT stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

