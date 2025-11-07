Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $311.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.06 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRA opened at $42.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,051.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $49,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,342. The trade was a 37.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 840 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,271.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 372,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,643,248.53. This represents a 0.23% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,700 shares of company stock worth $167,859. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 600.4% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 48,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,516,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 2nd quarter worth about $942,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 60.0% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

