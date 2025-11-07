Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.13), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $93.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Accuray updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Stock Performance

Shares of ARAY opened at $1.18 on Friday. Accuray has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 million, a PE ratio of -58.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Accuray from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accuray

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARAY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 174,703 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,055,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 35.1% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 248,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 64,494 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 762.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Further Reading

