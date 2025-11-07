Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,898,223,000 after buying an additional 3,546,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,570,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,999,000 after acquiring an additional 181,835 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 17.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,016,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $675,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,519,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $627,573,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,670 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.57.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of FTNT opened at $80.54 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

