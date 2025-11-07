Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes $311,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 80,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 99,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.27 and its 200 day moving average is $186.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

