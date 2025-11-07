Horizon Investment Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Horizon Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headland Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.38.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

