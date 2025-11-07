SouthState Corp Has $2.95 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

SouthState Corp lowered its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Avion Wealth boosted its position in CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 418.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of CVS opened at $78.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.CVS Health’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 700.00%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

