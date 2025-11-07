Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,145 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $27,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.42 and a 200-day moving average of $129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

