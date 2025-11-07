Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $15,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,692,000 after buying an additional 4,139,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,910,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,389,000 after buying an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,423,000 after buying an additional 193,124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.10 and a one year high of $75.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.