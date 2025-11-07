Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Trading Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,586,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 543,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Consolidated Lithium Metals
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Getting Defensive: 3 Dividend Payers Reporting Strong Q3 Earnings
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear the Dip in Microsoft Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.