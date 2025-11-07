Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,550 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,767,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.83 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.