Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for Dover Earnings

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.38. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of DOV stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Dover has a 12-month low of $143.04 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $526,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 717.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,135,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 912.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,572,000 after buying an additional 711,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 133.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 656,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,499,000 after acquiring an additional 375,333 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.