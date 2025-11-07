Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Purchases 13,841 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.9%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

