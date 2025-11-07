Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Shares Down 14.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 150 to GBX 100. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. Headlam Group traded as low as GBX 47.60 and last traded at GBX 48.40. Approximately 343,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 125,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.60.

Headlam Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (19) earnings per share for the quarter. Headlam Group had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Headlam Group plc will post 7.3753605 EPS for the current year.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

